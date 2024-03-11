AJK government highlighting Kashmir issue: AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry emphasized the primary goal of the AJK government in highlighting the Kashmir issue during a briefing organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell (JKLC) on Monday

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry emphasized the Primary goal of the AJK government in highlighting the Kashmir issue during a briefing organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell (JKLC) on Monday.

He praised JKLC's role in research and youth education on Kashmir and welcomed the establishment of the Kashmir Policy Research Institute, stressing the global importance of Kashmiri voices.

AJK President announced a public awareness campaign from March 16 in Mirpur to expose Indian government activities. He condemned Indian atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir post-2019, highlighting restrictions on fundamental freedoms and media.

He commended the government and JKLC for their efforts in raising global Kashmir awareness and acknowledged the expatriate Kashmiri community's role.

He also criticized Modi's visit to occupied Kashmir, labeling it as an attempt to portray false normalcy amidst worsening conditions.

The briefing included presentations by Director Kashmir Policy Research Institute Dr Raja Muhammad Sajjad Khan, attended by officials including Advisor to the AJK president Sardar Imtiaz Khan and Secretary Presidential Affairs Dr Idrees Abbasi.

APP/ahr/378