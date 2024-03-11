Open Menu

AJK Government Highlighting Kashmir Issue: AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 11:18 PM

AJK government highlighting Kashmir issue: AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry

AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry emphasized the primary goal of the AJK government in highlighting the Kashmir issue during a briefing organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell (JKLC) on Monday

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry emphasized the Primary goal of the AJK government in highlighting the Kashmir issue during a briefing organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell (JKLC) on Monday.

He praised JKLC's role in research and youth education on Kashmir and welcomed the establishment of the Kashmir Policy Research Institute, stressing the global importance of Kashmiri voices.

AJK President announced a public awareness campaign from March 16 in Mirpur to expose Indian government activities. He condemned Indian atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir post-2019, highlighting restrictions on fundamental freedoms and media.

He commended the government and JKLC for their efforts in raising global Kashmir awareness and acknowledged the expatriate Kashmiri community's role.

He also criticized Modi's visit to occupied Kashmir, labeling it as an attempt to portray false normalcy amidst worsening conditions.

The briefing included presentations by Director Kashmir Policy Research Institute Dr Raja Muhammad Sajjad Khan, attended by officials including Advisor to the AJK president Sardar Imtiaz Khan and Secretary Presidential Affairs Dr Idrees Abbasi.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

India Education Visit Jammu Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir March Media From Government

Recent Stories

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax colle ..

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..

2 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

2 hours ago
 Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improve ..

Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement

2 hours ago
 Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

2 hours ago
 Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train ..

Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings

2 hours ago
 SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' ..

SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case

2 hours ago
PM desires constitution of a committee to control ..

PM desires constitution of a committee to control prices of daily commodities

2 hours ago
 Five dead, three missing after French weekend stor ..

Five dead, three missing after French weekend storms

2 hours ago
 Biden's 2025 budget plan highlights policy differe ..

Biden's 2025 budget plan highlights policy differences ahead of elections

2 hours ago
 52 Senators including chairman complete tenure On ..

52 Senators including chairman complete tenure On Monday

2 hours ago
 Stocks slip as bitcoin hits fresh record high

Stocks slip as bitcoin hits fresh record high

2 hours ago
 Police arrest thief in Kohat, recovered stolen ite ..

Police arrest thief in Kohat, recovered stolen items

2 hours ago

More Stories From Kashmir