AJK Government Is Determined To Improve Quality Of Education: AJK President
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 11:07 PM
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while reiterating the incumbent government's commitment to promote education, has said that the government was working painstakingly to improve the quality of education in the state
He said this while addressing the fifth convocation of the University of Kotli in Kotli AJK on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that it was a matter of great honor for him to preside the convocation. He congratulated the graduating students for achieving an important milestone in their academic career.
Extending his heartfelt congratulations to the students who won the gold medals for securing prominent positions, he stated, it was the right time for all the graduating students to start their professional journey.
Permanently, gold medals were awarded to 31 students who secured prominent positions, whereas degree certificates were distributed amongst 1463 successful students who graduated from the university.
He also appreciated the Vice Chancellor of the University of Kotli, Professor Dr. Rehmat Ali, and the teachers for their hard work, dedication, and determination.
Barrister Chaudhry welcomed the construction of a mosque on an area of 5 kanals in the university premises by Qibla Hazrat Sahib Gulhar Sharif.
"All the expenses incurred on the construction of the mosque will be borne by Astana Alia Gulhar Sharif, for which we are deeply grateful to Qibla Hazrat Sahib," he maintained. In his address, the president stated that the government has ensured transparency and merit in the recruitment of teachers across Azad Kashmir.
Commenting on the prevailing political and human rights situation in the Indian-held territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the president strongly condemned the atrocities and human rights violations committed by India in the restive region. He said that India had suppressed the Kashmiris' fundamental right, the right to self-determination.
He also paid eulogizing tributes to Kashmiri martyrs who laid down their precious lives while fighting the occupation forces.
On the occasion, the president reiterated Kashmiris resolve to continue the ongoing struggle till the people of occupied Kashmir achieve their cherished goal of freedom.
