AJK Government Plans To Unveil Tourism Promotion Policy Soon
Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 11:00 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The AJK government has principally planned to encourage the investment by the private entrepreneur, individually or under private-public partnership joint ventures, for the promotion of tourism, hydropower, and the industrial sector in the liberated territory.
Comprehensive tourism policy is being devised in AJK, which would be announced after the requisite legislation for the promotion of the tourism sector in the region, official sources told APP here Friday.
Unveiling the salient features of the government's plan for the promotion of tourism and information technology in the state, the sources said that the government was acting upon an integrated, broad-based plan for the speedy socio-economic progress besides the uplift of tourism, industrial, and business sectors in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where a conducive atmosphere was available coupled with the excellent law and order situation across the liberated territory.
The plan, the sources underlined, primarily involves the promotion of adventure tourism in Azad Jammu and Kashmir under a private-public partnership.
The sources said that in order to materialize the idea of making AJK a most attractive hub of tourism in South Asia, an international tourism conference is proposed to be hosted in AJK soon under the auspices of the AJK government.
Regarding the plan for uplift of the IT sector, the sources said that the AJK government was ready to provide all possible facilities to the intending investors for launching their investments in the tourism and IT sectors in AJK, which, they added, was also a region of exceptional significance because of the ancient traditional culture of the Jammu & Kashmir state.
"The AJK state government can bring about a revolution in the tourism and hydroelectric power sectors in AJK through launching projects under the joint ventures under the proposed private-public partnership programs in the region," the sources pointed out.
Responding to a series of questions, the official sources said that AJK was blessed with several important and attractive sites for paragliding for the attraction of local and foreign tourists.
