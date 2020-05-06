UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Government Reconstitutes Public Service Commission Body

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 10:01 PM

AJK government reconstitutes public service commission body

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has reconstituted the Public Service Commission (PSC) upon superannuation of terms of services of outgoing Chairman and members of the commission

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has reconstituted the Public Service Commission (PSC) upon superannuation of terms of services of outgoing Chairman and members of the commission.

According to a notification of the government, the president has accorded approval for the appointment of Air Marshal retired Masood Akhtar as chairman of the public services commission for a period of three years.

The President also appointed Sardar Farooq Ahmad Tabbasam, Sardar Muhammad Nawaz Khan, Ambassador retired Arif Kamal Khan, Abdul Latif Shah, Mr. Rashid A Qasmi, Ms. Shehnaz Jabeen, Raja Muhammad Aslam, Ms. Narjis Kazmi and Dr. Chaudhary Mukhtar Ahmad as members of the commission for a term of three years.

The chairman and members of the commission shall take oath of their office. The President will administer the oath to them.

Related Topics

Rashid Nawaz Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education extends deadline for receivi ..

2 minutes ago

SEC establishes volunteering committee in Sharjah

1 hour ago

UAE harnessing all human, material capacities to c ..

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo issues 2019 annual report highlighting ..

1 hour ago

TRA Academy receives 42,000 trainees from 83 count ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Culture and Tourism Department, s ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.