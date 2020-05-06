AJK government reconstitutes public service commission body

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has reconstituted the Public Service Commission (PSC) upon superannuation of terms of services of outgoing Chairman and members of the commission

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has reconstituted the Public Service Commission (PSC) upon superannuation of terms of services of outgoing Chairman and members of the commission.

According to a notification of the government, the president has accorded approval for the appointment of Air Marshal retired Masood Akhtar as chairman of the public services commission for a period of three years.

The President also appointed Sardar Farooq Ahmad Tabbasam, Sardar Muhammad Nawaz Khan, Ambassador retired Arif Kamal Khan, Abdul Latif Shah, Mr. Rashid A Qasmi, Ms. Shehnaz Jabeen, Raja Muhammad Aslam, Ms. Narjis Kazmi and Dr. Chaudhary Mukhtar Ahmad as members of the commission for a term of three years.

The chairman and members of the commission shall take oath of their office. The President will administer the oath to them.