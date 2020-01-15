UrduPoint.com
AJK Government Releases Funds Of Rs. 26.5 Million For Catastrophe Hit Areas Of Neelum

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 11:28 PM

The Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has released the funds of Rs. 26.5 million for the catastrophe hit areas of Neelum district said a notification issued by Board of Revenue AJK here Wednesday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has released the funds of Rs. 26.5 million for the catastrophe hit areas of Neelum district said a notification issued by board of Revenue AJK here Wednesday.

According to details, these funds would be given to heirs of 64 dead, 53 injured victims, complete and partial damage of houses, shops, live-stalks and transport owners as compensation.

Besides, releasing of funds, the deputy commissioner, Neelum Valley would be granted additional supplementary and approved ways and means in this regard and under Azad Jammu and Kashmir distressed person's relief act 1985 and amendment act 2010 would be brought in regulated audit notification added.

