AJK Government Seeks UN Intervention In IOK To Avert Human Crisis

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 11:19 PM

AJK government seeks UN intervention in IOK to avert human crisis

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) cabinet has sought United Nations (UN) intervention in Indian occupied Kashmir to avert human crisis in the result of a complete lock-down and curfew for the last 47 days

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) cabinet has sought United Nations (UN) intervention in Indian occupied Kashmir to avert human crisis in the result of a complete lock-down and curfew for the last 47 days.

The cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan adopted a unanimous resolution calling upon the international community to wake up taking a stake of the worsening situation in the held Valley due to continuous lock-down, curfew and communication blockade.

While condemning the August 5 move of the Indian government to abrogate article 370 and 35 A of its constitution, the resolution termed the move as a cowardly attempt to consolidate forcible occupation of the Jammu and Kashmir and change the demography of the state.

The resolution expressed seriously concern over the detention of hundreds of leaders and political activists of occupied territory in hands of occupation forces and asked the human rights organization to press India for restoration of normalcy.

The resolution while expressing fear of shortage of food and edible items including medicines in the result of 47 days long curfew and lock-down demanded the UN to intervene to avert any possible humanitarian crisis.

The cabinet through another resolution has express gratitude of government and people of Pakistan for expressing unprecedented solidarity with the people by holding rallies and public protest throughout the country.

