AJK government strongly condemns continual curfew, locked down of IOJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet on Friday strongly condemned the continual illegal curfew, lockdown and violent activities by the Indian troops in Occupied Kashmir

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan presided over the meeting in the state's capital town .

Through a resolution, the cabinet demanded of the United Nations' Secretary General to send a Human Rights Commission to the AJK to witness the war like situation created by India at Cease Fire Line (CFL).

The resolution said India was violating international law by targeting civilians at CFL. The tension will lead the region towards a full fledged war.

The cabinet thanked government of Pakistan for arranging visit of the foreign ambassadors and the journalists to the CFL which exposed Indian claim of targeting terrorist camps.

The cabinet decided to observe 27th October as Black Day to denounce Indian illegal occupation of the valley and its recent 5th August action to annex the disputed territory.

It was decided that Kashmiris on this side of CFL and world over will observe black day to give a strong message to the international community that India is an illegal occupant and violating UNSC resolutions on Kashmir.

The cabinet decided to initiate reconstruction work in the earthquake hit district Mirpur as early as possible following complete survey, the Federal government will be approached for reconstruction work.

Through a resolution, the cabinet prayed for the early recovery of Ex Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The Cabinet also expressed full confidence over the leadership of Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and assured him of all out support to ensure good governance and put the state on the track of development.