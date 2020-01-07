AJK government to launch crackdown against fake news channels, websites

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Press Foundation on Tuesday decided to launch crackdown against fake news channels and websites, and their operators, said a press release on Tuesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Press Foundation on Tuesday decided to launch crackdown against fake news channels and websites, and their operators, said a press release on Tuesday.

Action will also be taken against Radio channels broadcasting fake news against National Action Plan to spread uncertainty and fake journalists who were operating such channels and social media pages against the government and its policies and creating chaos among public in AJK.According to details, there are various YouTube channels, social media pages and websites, newspaper, cable news channels are being operated in AJK and they are run by fake journalists to earn money and create chaos amongst public.The decision has been taken after receiving a large number of complaints from the citizens.

The press foundation sources said that no news other then has been published in a well reputed and registered news media outlet will be allowed to viral on social media.

Those newspapers, news channels, websites, and journalists not registered with the PEMRA and AJK Press Foundation will not be allowed to circulate using any available medium.

The press sources said that the foundation will take action against violators under Press Foundation Rules, 2009 and amendment rules 2018.It is said that fake news media outlets in different parts of AJK were operational to create chaos amongst public related to development on Kashmir and other related matters.Meanwhile, there are many FM Radios broadcasting fake news in major cities of AJK which is a clear violation of National Action Plan.

People belong to different walks of life appreciated the foundation decision and assured their every possible support in the implementation of decision.