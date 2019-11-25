UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Government To Pay Fee Of IOJ&K Students

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 08:42 PM

AJK government to pay fee of IOJ&K students

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government Monday decided to pay the fee of students of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) enrolled in AJK medical colleges from state's exchequer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government Monday decided to pay the fee of students of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) enrolled in AJK medical colleges from state's exchequer.The decision was made at a high level meeting presided over by AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan at Jammu and Kashmir House, said a press release . The prime minister directed the concerned authorities to stop the collection of fee from students of IOJ&K immediately. Addressing the meeting, the prime minister said Indian-imposed lockdown entered in 112 day, today and people of the valley have been totally cut-off from the rest of the world.

"Students of the Occupied Jammu & Kashmir studying in the AJK medical college have no contact with their families.That's why state government has decided to take this responsibility at their own", Haider said.

Raja Farooq Haider paid tributes to the Kashmiri brethren who were rendering matchless sacrifices for their motherland refusing all facilities and incentives by India.The premier directed to prepare the recommendations to ensure gender ratio in quota system of admissions of medical colleges. Raja Farooq Haider further directed health department to present its recommendations to meet the shortage of specialists, doctors and staff nurses abolishing the quota system.

"A compressive policy to be evolved to ensure the availability of paramedical, medical and nursing staff to the health centers in far-flung areas of the state", he added.Minister for Health Dr. Najeeb Naqi Khan, Principal Secretary, Secretary Health, Special Secretary Health and other officials attended the meeting.

Related Topics

India Shortage Prime Minister World Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government

Recent Stories

US Calls Back S. Sudan Envoy for Talks on Failure ..

5 seconds ago

France unveils plan to halt violence against women ..

6 seconds ago

Sehat Insaf cards given to 4 mln families in Punja ..

8 seconds ago

Shafqat Mahmood urges Election Commission Pakistan ..

10 seconds ago

Residents of Balochistan demand Sasta Bazaars for ..

17 seconds ago

Faisalabad Development Authority seals eight build ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.