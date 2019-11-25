AJK government to pay fee of IOJ&K students

(@imziishan)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government Monday decided to pay the fee of students of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) enrolled in AJK medical colleges from state's exchequer

"Students of the Occupied Jammu & Kashmir studying in the AJK medical college have no contact with their families.That's why state government has decided to take this responsibility at their own", Haider said.

Raja Farooq Haider paid tributes to the Kashmiri brethren who were rendering matchless sacrifices for their motherland refusing all facilities and incentives by India.The premier directed to prepare the recommendations to ensure gender ratio in quota system of admissions of medical colleges. Raja Farooq Haider further directed health department to present its recommendations to meet the shortage of specialists, doctors and staff nurses abolishing the quota system.

"A compressive policy to be evolved to ensure the availability of paramedical, medical and nursing staff to the health centers in far-flung areas of the state", he added.Minister for Health Dr. Najeeb Naqi Khan, Principal Secretary, Secretary Health, Special Secretary Health and other officials attended the meeting.