AJK Government To Utilize All Resources For Freedom Of IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 08:09 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Tuesday said that his government came into power with the prime objective of accelerating the struggle for freedom of occupied Kashmir from Indian yoke and to serve the people of the State

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Tuesday said that his government came into power with the prime objective of accelerating the struggle for freedom of occupied Kashmir from Indian yoke and to serve the people of the State.

He reiterated his government's resolve not to disappoint the masses since it will utilize all its resources for the welfare of the people of the state, he added.

The AJK Prime Minister was speaking at dinner hosted in his honor by Sardar Shabbir and Shahazeb Shabbir in Rawalakot city.

Niazi said "our forefathers have given innumerable sacrifices and we will never forget them, and added that the mission of the late Ghazi Millat Sardar Ibrahim Khan will be continued till the complete liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches and entire state accession to Pakistan.

He said the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is projecting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at the international level and exposing the Indian forces atrocities on innocent Kashmiri people who have been struggling for the achievement of their fundamental right to self determination.

The Prime Minister assured the people of occupied Kashmir that they are not alone in their struggle and the people of Azad Kashmir are with them and are ready for all kinds of sacrifices for their freedom from the Indian clutches.

Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi urged all the political forces to maintain unity and extend support to the Kashmiri people of occupied Kashmir in attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

He assured the people that he will not disappoint them and added that the government will take all measures to ensure merit in the state and the land issue of Rawalakot Medical College would be resolved.

The Prime Minister announced the establishment of Women's University Campus, board of education and Keith Lab in Rawalakot. Former AJK Information Minister Sardar Abid Hussain Abid also addressed the ceremony.

