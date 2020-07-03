AJK govt achieved its tax collection target for 2019-20

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said on Friday that despite worst economic crises caused by the COVID-19 pandemic the AJK Government has successfully achieved its tax collection target in surplus volume

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said on Friday that despite worst economic crises caused by the COVID-19 pandemic the AJK Government has successfully achieved its tax collection target in surplus volume.

While taking to the delegation of his party in AJK's capital city, he said that economic indicators around the globe were in Negative Trend but the AJK Government emerged self sufficient economically.

The Prime Minister said that it was possible due to the transfer of financial and administrative powers from Azad Jammu Kashmir Council to the AJK Government.

He said that his government was taking all possible steps for socio-economic progress and prosperity the people of the state and the government has taken series of steps to this direction for the well being of the masses.

The Prime Minister asserted that due to merit policy adapted by the government, more than seven thousand talented youngsters were employed in various state functionaries through NTS in AJK.