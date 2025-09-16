AJK Govt always priorities dialogue provided demands stand within framework of constitution: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwarul Haq

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwarul Haq said that his government has always prioritised dialogue when demands were made within the framework of the constitution

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Sep, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwarul Haq said that his government has always prioritised dialogue when demands were made within the framework of the constitution.

Speaking to an electronic media channel in the State metropolis, the AJK premier said that in the recent past the government had held cabinet-level talks with the Awami Action Committee, with two rounds concluding successfully.

He added that the government remains open to dialogue if the committee wishes to engage.He, however, warned that when the writ of the state is challenged and youth are incited towards violence, the matter moves beyond politics and becomes a law-and-order issue.

He said the Joint Public Action Committee had initially launched its protests over the Neelum-Jhelum Hydel Project and inflated electricity bills.

The demands put forth by the committee, he said, were generously accepted while keeping in view the larger interests of the people of the region."Now that the committee's demands have been met there is no justification for engaging in any such activities that not only disrupt normal life but also create a chaotic situation that benefits only our enemies", he remarked.

The premier noted that Azad Kashmir has 33 Constituencies representing 3.3 million people, and that an assembly of this size cannot be held hostage by a few thousand protestors.

Despite this, he added, a fiscal deficit of 70 billion rupees was managed this year through local resources.

He highlighted reforms undertaken by his government including the abolition of VIP culture, auctioning of 400 official vehicles, strict financial discipline, and the introduction of e-tendering which, he claimed, saved 3.5 billion rupees.

He said funds had been allocated for health cards, hospital upgradation, and education package.

"Three billion rupees have been earmarked for youth employment and 10 billion rupees for BISP survey were also allocated", he added.

" Public Service Commission was empowered, and 3,300 km of roads were being built with local resources", the PM said , adding that the long-neglected police force was modernized with new vehicles and facilities, while stalled mega projects such as Rathua Haryam and Jagran Hydel had been revived.

“The government will continue its mission of public service and will use all available resources to ensure public welfare,” the AJK Premier said.

