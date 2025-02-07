AJK Govt Announces Day Of Mourning On February 8
Published February 07, 2025
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has announced it will observe the day of mourning on Saturday, February 8, to express a deep sense of shock and grief, on behalf of the government and people of Azad Jammu Kashmir, over the sad demise of His Highness Prince Karim Agha Khan, the spiritual supreme head of the Agha Khan community.
The AJK State Flag on all public and private buildings will remain at half-mast throughout the Azad Jammu & Kashmir on this occasion, said an official notification issued by the AJK Government on Friday.
"In Pursuant to Notification No.10-1/2025-Min.ll dated 6" February, 2025 of Cabinet Division, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of Pakistan, the President, Azad Jammu & Kashmir has declared Saturday, the 8th of February, 2025, as a Day of Mourning in Azad Jammu & Kashmir in expression of profound grief on behalf of the government and people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir on the sad demise and occasion of the funeral of His Highness Prince Karim Agha Khan.
