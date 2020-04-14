AJK Govt. announces to establish latest Isolation Hospitals in all AJK districts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir government has announced to establish fully equipped Isolation hospitals in all 10 districts of the state for treatment of the COVID-19 hit patients.

Decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Tuesday in the State's metropolis.

The meeting approved establishment of the separate isolation hospitals in all ten districts of the state.

These hospitals would be completed health units, which not only provide the corona testing facilities but also serve as facility for different contagious diseases including dengue.

According to details, the meeting reviewed the health facilities being provided throughout the state and directed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources for the effective health management system.

The meeting decided to construct state of the art isolation hospitals in all district headquarters of the state. Coronavirus testing and other treatment facilities would be provided in these hospitals.

The Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan in his video message released here on Tuesday shared that his government has decided to construct a separate 50-beds health facility at a cost of 1.250 billion rupees in all ten districts of the state.

He added that these hospitals would separately be constructed and would continue their functioning in future as well.

The prime minister said that construction of the prefabricated hospitals would be ensured as soon as possible.