AJK Govt Approves Rs 420.82 Million State Auqaf Deptt Budget For 2019-20

AJK Govt approves Rs 420.82 million State Auqaf Deptt budget for 2019-20

The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) Tuesday approved Rs 420.82 million budget for the State Auqaf Department for the ongoing fiscal year 2019-20, it was officially announced

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) : The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) Tuesday approved Rs 420.82 million budget for the State Auqaf Department for the ongoing fiscal year 2019-20, it was officially announced.

A high-level meeting presided over by Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan, also approved Rs 287.291 million as administrative expenses of the institution for the financial year 2019-20.

According to details, 5.3 million rupees allocated for donation for mosques, Rs 27.7 million for donations for Tajweed ul Quran Trust and other poor and destitute people, 0.2 million for purchase of books Rs 6.5 millions for Urs, Rs 16.1 million for Institute of Islamic Studies Kharri Sharif, Rs. 3.5 million for the special children while Rs 68.3 million were set-aside for the annual repair and maintenance of shrines.

It is pertinent to mention here the department's revenue target in the last fiscal year was estimated Rs 315.2 million while the actual revenue recorded Rs 324.5 million rupees. The department's estimate of expenditure of last year was Rs 360 million.

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan lauded the effective financial discipline maintained by the concerned department and appreciated for balancing the revenue and expenditure accordingly. "All needs of the department will be fulfilled within the budgetary limits", he added.

Addressing on the occasion, the prime minister underlined the need to achieve the set targets and said that such practice could bring betterment in the state.

He appreciated the minister, secretary and whole team of Auqaf Department for not being dependent on the government for provision of funds and moving towards self reliance.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister Auqaf briefed the prime minister about steps taken for the imposition of strict financial discipline. He told that a ban was imposed on new recruitment while expenditures were significantly reduced.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Farooq Haider directed the concerned officials to fully facilitate the devotees from every nook and corner of the city visiting different holy shrines in Azad Kashmir.

