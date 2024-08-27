AJK Govt Channels Funds To Grassroots To Improve Public Services
Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq on Tuesday highlighted the government's focus on completing development projects promptly and making funds accessible at the grassroots level to enhance public services
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq on Tuesday highlighted the government's focus on completing development projects promptly and making funds accessible at the grassroots level to enhance public services.
During a review meeting with District Officers in Kuttan Colony, Neelum Valley, the prime minister urged department heads to prioritize public service and perform their duties with dedication.
He stressed that the benefits of allocated funds should reach the community.
The prime minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to completing hydropower projects in AJK within the given
timeframe and assured that appointments of administrative officers would be made based on merit to promote good governance.
He also highlighted plans to upgrade road infrastructure to boost tourism and create local job opportunities.
The prime minister instructed the Electricity Department to improve revenue collection, noting that only 22% of residents in Neelum pay their electricity bills, despite affordable rates.
He emphasized the need for community cooperation in timely payments of electricity and water bills and called for actions against defaulters.
The prime minister requested a report on the repairs of the PWD guest house and updates on the Athmuqam water supply scheme within a month.
He also directed the Neelum Circle's Director of Forests to compile a report on timber records at the transit depot and sought updates on the Jagran Power Project Phase 2.
In addition, he reviewed progress reports from the heads of health, education, roads, electricity, local government, tourism and forest departments on ongoing development projects.
The prime minister requested information about lease agreements for the Karen Rest House and Sharda Youth Hostel and insisted on enhancing healthcare, education and tourism services in Neelum Valley.
AJK Government ministers including Colonel (Retd) Waqar Ahmed Noor and Mian Abdul Waheed Advocate were present during the meeting.
