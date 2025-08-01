AJK Govt Clarifies Stand On Refugees' Representation
Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 11:01 PM
The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Government spokesperson has clarified that the prevailing administrative and governmental system in AJK is subject to the interim constitution of 1974
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Government spokesperson has clarified that the prevailing administrative and governmental system in AJK is subject to the interim constitution of 1974. The spokesperson emphasized that any amendments to the constitution would require a constitutional procedure. The statement was made on Friday in response to the Action Committee's alleged hate and malice-based propaganda against refugee seats.
The spokesperson highlighted that Pakistan-based J&K refugees are an integral part of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, having sacrificed their lives and homes for the Kashmir freedom movement. The refugees' representation in the AJK Legislative Assembly is a constitutional right, and any attempts to undermine it would be unconstitutional. The spokesperson stressed that the refugees' vote would play a key role in deciding the future of the state through a plebiscite, as per UN resolutions.
The spokesperson strongly condemned the Action Committee's propaganda against refugee seats, terming it as hate and malice-based.
The committee's actions were clearly seen as an attempt to poison the minds of the people and create chaos. The spokesperson pointed out that while India is bringing Hindus from outside to change the population ratio in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Action Committee is indulging in similar tactics against the citizens of AJK.
The spokesperson firmly reiterated that any changes to the constitution would require a formal procedure, and the AJK Legislative Assembly is the representative assembly of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The refugees are equal citizens of the state, and their representation in the assembly would continue until the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir attains freedom and the Kashmir issue is decided through a plebiscite.
The spokesperson emphasized the importance of respecting the constitution and the citizens of Kashmir. The spokesperson urged everyone to respect others and engage in constructive politics, rather than indulging in chaos and hate-mongering.
