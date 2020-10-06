UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Govt Committed To Managing Population Growth: Sardar Masood

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 06:18 PM

AJK govt committed to managing population growth: Sardar Masood

A high-level led by the UN Fund for Population Affairs (UNFPA) Country Representative Lina Mousa called on the AJK President Sardar Masood Khan at Aiwan-e-Sadr here on Tuesday, and discussed in detail with him various issues including population control as well as mother-child healthcare-related problems

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th October, 2020) A high-level led by the UN Fund for Population Affairs (UNFPA) Country Representative Lina Mousa called on the AJK President Sardar Masood Khan at Aiwan-e-Sadr here on Tuesday, and discussed in detail with him various issues including population control as well as mother-child healthcare-related problems.

The AJK Health Minister Dr Najib Naqvi, Minister for Population Welfare Dr Mustafa Bashir Abbasi and Secretary Population Welfare Raja Mohammad Razzaq were also present during the meeting.

On this the occasion, the AJK president assured the visiting UN delegation that the state population welfare department and the health department were fully prepared to work jointly with the UNFPA and other UN agencies. He maintained that to ensure population welfare, family planning, reproductive health through training of lady health workers and to reduce the mortality rate of newborn and their mothers were among the priorities of the state government, the cooperation and the technical support of the UNFPA in this regard would be highly appreciated.

Sardar Masood Khan said that being a developing region, it was the priority of the AJK government to maintain a balance between the state population and its resources in order to ensure public health, education and economic development, and to put the territory on the path of development and prosperity.

He said that at present, the population of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir was increased at the ratio of 2.1 per cent, and if necessary measures are not adopted to control the population growth, we would be faced with a shortage of food, mass transfer of population and other economic issues shortly.

The AJK Health Minister Dr Najib Naq while appreciating efforts of the UNFPA to bring stability through population management assured that the state health department in collaboration with the UNFPA would make hectic efforts to achieve the desired goals.

The AJK Minister for Population Welfare Dr Mustafa Bashir said that his department frequently organizes seminars, workshops and other community programs to create awareness among the people about the population welfare so that the population the explosion is controlled with the consultation and cooperation of all segments of society.

He said that the AJK government desires to establish a midwifery school to produce trained women who could create awareness about reproductive health in the community.

The UNFPA country representative Ms Lina Mousa said that it was obligatory for all partners including the private sector and various government departments to play their role in population planning and we also desire that the government with the cooperation of the private sector should draw up a comprehensive roadmap to provide family planning facilities in accordance with international standards.

She lauded the determination of the state government regarding reproductive health, gender equality, women's rights and the youth development, and assured full cooperation to the state government in this regard.

The UNFPA comprising Dr Yilma Alazar, International FP Advisor; Dr Jamil Ahmed Ch Program Specialist SRH; Dr Adeela Khan, Program Analyst will also call on Prime Minister besides attending the first meeting of AJK Task Force on Population to be chaired by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan. The delegation will also visit different health facilities including Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Hospital, Abbas Institute of Medical Science.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Prime Minister United Nations Education Population Welfare Visit Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Family All Government

Recent Stories

Saudi Foreign Minister offers condolences on the d ..

3 minutes ago

OIC Receives Invitation to Nominate Qualified Cand ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore Police don't hear common man, a local citiz ..

13 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima honours female graduates of UAEU, Z ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Public Prosecution warns against forging, coun ..

21 minutes ago

SEWGA, French delegation discuss water strategy fo ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.