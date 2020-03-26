AJK govt compiles digital data of travelers to combat COVID-19

Azad Jammu Kashmir government, in its continued efforts to control Coronavirus spread, has compiled the digital data of the citizens who recently traveled to or from the state for their essential medical checkup and monitoring purpose

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir government, in its continued efforts to control Coronavirus spread, has compiled the digital data of the citizens who recently traveled to or from the state for their essential medical checkup and monitoring purpose.

"The data and the visited locations of the travelers were traced through modern means", a spokesman of the AJK government told APP here on Thursday.

The AJK government has decided to send its officials door to door across the territory to the recent travelers for screening and monitoring.

The AJK Revenue Department has also started compiling the manual record of the recent travelers pouring in to AJK.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has appealed such travelers to voluntarily contact the departments concerned for their mandatory screening and checkup.