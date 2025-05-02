AJK govt determined to address overseas Kashmiris  grievances: AJK Minister Chaudhry Qasim Majeed

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Minister for Mangla Dam and Mangla Dam Housing Authority Chaudhry Qasim Majeed Friday met former Kashmir born Lord Mayor of British Rotherham City Council Chaudhry Shaukat Ali and welcomed him on his return to the country.

Former Lord Mayor Chaudhry Shaukat thanked Minister Chaudhry Qasim Majeed for the exemplary progress and prosperity in his constituency and for building the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Chakswari.

He also thanked him for approving the reconditioning of Dultar Main Road.

Responding the AJK Minister Chaudhry Qasim Majeed said that overseas kashmiris were playing a key role in the country’s economy and development.

"Kashmiri expatriates are contributing billions of rupees annually in foreign exchange to the homeland Pakistan," he said adding it was a matter of pride for us to actively participate in British politics and make Azad Jammu Kashmir famous the world over.

"In this regard, Kashmiri expatriates are our pride and it is our responsibility to solve their problems at their ancestral places in AJK," he said adding the government is making all out efforts to this direction.

