Open Menu

AJK Govt Establishes Special Fund To Tackle War-like Situation In State

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 09:46 PM

AJK Govt establishes special fund to tackle war-like situation in state

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Friday directed the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to be fully prepared to deal with any emergent situation in the wake of the recent unprovoked Indian assault on various AJK and Pakistani cities

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Friday directed the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to be fully prepared to deal with any emergent situation in the wake of the recent unprovoked Indian assault on various AJK and Pakistani cities.

He was chairing a high-level meeting in the state metropolis held to review arrangements to deal with the emergency situation in the aftermath of India's naked aggression, official sources said.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the provision of compensation to internationally displaced families and heirs of martyrs.

Relevant officials from various departments, including SDMA, Public Health, and the Home Department, briefed the PM on the current situation.

Meanwhile, on the special instructions of the AJK prime minister, a special fund has been established to tackle the war situation.

The AJK ministers have been asked to monitor the provision of compensation and relief to the victims in their respective Constituencies.

On the instructions of the prime minister, three 4x4 ambulances were immediately sent to Neelum Valley, whereas one 4x4 ambulance has also been provided to BHU Nausda. 

The meeting was attended by senior minister Colonel (retd.) Waqar Ahmed Noor; government ministers Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah, Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, and Mian Abdul Waheed; and officers of the Public Health Department, SDMA, Health, Home, and other essential services.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia calls for peaceful resolution of Paki ..

Saudi Arabia calls for peaceful resolution of Pakistan-India disputes

3 minutes ago
 DC urges people to avoid spreading misinformation

DC urges people to avoid spreading misinformation

5 minutes ago
 Speaker BA, DG NADRA discuss blocking of CNIC

Speaker BA, DG NADRA discuss blocking of CNIC

5 minutes ago
 AJK President reaffirms resolve to use all resourc ..

AJK President reaffirms resolve to use all resources for promotion of quality h ..

5 minutes ago
 India should be given more forceful response: Shar ..

India should be given more forceful response: Sharjeel Mir

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan's response has left India with a lesson f ..

Pakistan's response has left India with a lesson for generations: Rasool Bux Cha ..

5 minutes ago
Remaining matches of HBL PSL X postponed

Remaining matches of HBL PSL X postponed

5 minutes ago
 AJK Govt establishes special fund to tackle war-li ..

AJK Govt establishes special fund to tackle war-like situation in state

4 minutes ago
 Control rooms setups at DC offices

Control rooms setups at DC offices

4 minutes ago
 SC reduces number of summer holidays

SC reduces number of summer holidays

5 minutes ago
 Four family members sustain burns

Four family members sustain burns

5 minutes ago
 CM orders fast-track execution of Rs 71.8 bn K-IV ..

CM orders fast-track execution of Rs 71.8 bn K-IV augmentation project

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir