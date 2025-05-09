AJK Govt establishes special fund to tackle war-like situation in state

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Friday directed the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to be fully prepared to deal with any emergent situation in the wake of the recent unprovoked Indian assault on various AJK and Pakistani cities

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Friday directed the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to be fully prepared to deal with any emergent situation in the wake of the recent unprovoked Indian assault on various AJK and Pakistani cities.

He was chairing a high-level meeting in the state metropolis held to review arrangements to deal with the emergency situation in the aftermath of India's naked aggression, official sources said.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the provision of compensation to internationally displaced families and heirs of martyrs.

Relevant officials from various departments, including SDMA, Public Health, and the Home Department, briefed the PM on the current situation.

Meanwhile, on the special instructions of the AJK prime minister, a special fund has been established to tackle the war situation.

The AJK ministers have been asked to monitor the provision of compensation and relief to the victims in their respective Constituencies.

On the instructions of the prime minister, three 4x4 ambulances were immediately sent to Neelum Valley, whereas one 4x4 ambulance has also been provided to BHU Nausda.

The meeting was attended by senior minister Colonel (retd.) Waqar Ahmed Noor; government ministers Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah, Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, and Mian Abdul Waheed; and officers of the Public Health Department, SDMA, Health, Home, and other essential services.

APP/ahr/378