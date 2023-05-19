UrduPoint.com

AJK Govt Forms New Budget Recommendations Committee

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 09:54 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq has formed a committee under the chairmanship of senior most Minister Colonel Retired Waqar Ahmad Noor to prepare/suggest the recommendations for the upcoming budget for the fiscal year of 2023-24

The committee members include government Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Assembly members Azhar Sadiq, Mian Abdul Waheed, Dewan Ali Khan Chaghatai, Abdul Majid Khan and Sardar Amir Altaf, while the Secretary Planning and Development will be the Secretary of the Committee for Development Budget and the Secretary for Finance will be secretary of the Committee on Non-Development Budget.

Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has directed all the government departments to compile and send suggestions regarding the upcoming budget as soon as possible.

"Bring new ideas to the budget and cooperate fully with the government," he said.

He said that budget suggestions should be given for maximum relief to the people, and plans should be suggested for economic development according to the needs of the people.

The Prime Minister directed to departments concerned to ensure 100% expenditure of the development budget of the current quarter.

