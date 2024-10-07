Open Menu

AJK Govt Launches 3Bln Rupee Of Housing Project For Kashmiri Migrant Families

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 10:47 PM

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq announced a major housing initiative on Monday, distributing cheques of Rs500,000 to each family as the first installment for the construction of homes for post-90s Kashmiri migrant families from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK)

The cheque distribution took place at the Prime Minister's House in the state capital and is part of a larger project to build 750 houses for these refugees.

Under the rehabilitation scheme, the government will allocate Rs3.8 million per household, disbursed in six installments.

The plan includes constructing 375 houses each year for two years with a total budget of Rs3,096.050 million for the project.

The ceremony was attended by several AJK cabinet ministers including Senior Minister Col Retd Waqar Ahmed Noor, Minister for Rehabilitation Javed Iqbal Badhanvi and others along with a large number of Kashmiri refugees.

In his address, Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq emphasized that the housing project aims to alleviate the sense of deprivation among migrant families who had to leave their homes.

He encouraged the migrant community to view themselves as first-class citizens of the state, highlighting the warm welcome they have received from the people of Azad Kashmir.

The Prime Minister assured attendees that despite financial constraints, the development process would continue unabated.

He underscored the importance of transparency, stating, "We are all accountable to Allah as well as the law."

He said that the project would revive several previously stalled initiatives and that the first phase of housing construction is expected to be completed within three months.

The second installment of funds will be released promptly with an emphasis on responsible spending by the migrant families.

Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq commended the Department of Rehabilitation for its ongoing efforts while Minister Javed Iqbal Badhanvi confirmed that transparency would be a priority throughout the construction process.

