AJK Govt Launches 3Bln Rupee Of Housing Project For Kashmiri Migrant Families
Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 10:47 PM
Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq announced a major housing initiative on Monday, distributing cheques of Rs500,000 to each family as the first installment for the construction of homes for post-90s Kashmiri migrant families from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK)
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq announced a major housing initiative on Monday, distributing cheques of Rs500,000 to each family as the first installment for the construction of homes for post-90s Kashmiri migrant families from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).
The cheque distribution took place at the Prime Minister's House in the state capital and is part of a larger project to build 750 houses for these refugees.
Under the rehabilitation scheme, the government will allocate Rs3.8 million per household, disbursed in six installments.
The plan includes constructing 375 houses each year for two years with a total budget of Rs3,096.050 million for the project.
The ceremony was attended by several AJK cabinet ministers including Senior Minister Col Retd Waqar Ahmed Noor, Minister for Rehabilitation Javed Iqbal Badhanvi and others along with a large number of Kashmiri refugees.
In his address, Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq emphasized that the housing project aims to alleviate the sense of deprivation among migrant families who had to leave their homes.
He encouraged the migrant community to view themselves as first-class citizens of the state, highlighting the warm welcome they have received from the people of Azad Kashmir.
The Prime Minister assured attendees that despite financial constraints, the development process would continue unabated.
He underscored the importance of transparency, stating, "We are all accountable to Allah as well as the law."
He said that the project would revive several previously stalled initiatives and that the first phase of housing construction is expected to be completed within three months.
The second installment of funds will be released promptly with an emphasis on responsible spending by the migrant families.
Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq commended the Department of Rehabilitation for its ongoing efforts while Minister Javed Iqbal Badhanvi confirmed that transparency would be a priority throughout the construction process.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
IGP meets police employees, their families, issues relief orders
DC revises price list of essential commodities
President Asif Ali Zardari calls for focusing on constructing climate-resilient ..
8 absconders involved in heinous crime held
Court issues arrest warrants against Gandapur
JUI-F announces new executive committee for KP
PTI trying to create hurdles to stop economic progress in the country: Musadiq
DC vows to address citizens' concerns under open door policy
JUI-F chief urges unified Muslim strategy against Israeli aggression
KP Speaker issues production orders of two MPAs, six resolutions passed
Healthcare professionals observed ‘Gaza Solidarity Day’
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry remembe ..
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry remembers victims of 2005 e ..27 minutes ago
-
Protest held in Mirpurkhas for Palestine Solidarity Day3 hours ago
-
AJK government plans to unveil tourism promotion policy soon3 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq calls for media's more vibrant role to expo ..4 days ago
-
AJK commemorates the 19th anniversary of the deadly October 8, 2005 earthquake4 days ago
-
AJK President still remembers bleak memory of earthquake4 days ago
-
Kashmiris voice concerns at UNHRC general debate on human rights violations in IIOJ&K25 days ago
-
Neelum Valley Highway to boost local economy: AJK PM28 days ago
-
Partly cloudy, hot, humid weather forecast for city28 days ago
-
Polio vaccination campaign starts in Mirpur28 days ago
-
"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas30 days ago
-
AJK prepares to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi with spiritual zeal1 month ago