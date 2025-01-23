AJK Govt launches social protection welfare program to empower underprivileged communities

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 11:17 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Thursday launched a Social Protection Welfare Program in order to uplift the underprivileged segments of society.
The initiative aims to provide vital support to marginalized communities, ensuring their social and economic well-being.
AJK Minister for Information, Maulana Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah, announced the program's launch during the inaugural ceremony of the Local Area Development Program organized by the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) in AJK.
In his address, Shah emphasized the importance of education and skill development in empowering the youth, particularly through interest-free loans.
The AJK government has assured complete cooperation in implementing the Local Area Development Program, which will complement the Social Protection Welfare Program. The minister also acknowledged the crucial role of organizations and philanthropists in driving societal progress.
