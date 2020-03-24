AJK Govt lockdowns State for one month: AJK Prime Minister

Azad Jammu and Kashmir government lockdown the state and advised the residents currently outside the territory, not to visit the state for atleast one month in view of the extra-ordinary measures taken in spreading of coronavirus, it was officially said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir government lockdown the state and advised the residents currently outside the territory, not to visit the state for atleast one month in view of the extra-ordinary measures taken in spreading of coronavirus, it was officially said.

The decision for complete closure of the state for the general movement, was taken at a high-level video link meeting presided over by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Tuesday.

He said: "Due to the increasing threat of corona-virus spread, no one from outside the territory would be allowed to enter in Azad Kashmir." Haider appealed the AJK citizens, who are currently staying outside the state, to stay at their respective current places of boarding.

"These measures are for the protection of the lives of your loved ones, please do not travel to AJK for atleast a month", he said with regret to those AJK residents staying outside the State.

Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, Secretary Health Maj.

General Tahir Sardar, Principal Secretary Raja Amjid Pervaiz Ali Khan and other officials of the State government attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan made telephonic contacts with several leaders of opposition parties including Chaudhary Muhammad Yaseen, Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, Chauhdary Lateef Akbar, Abdul Rasheed Turabi, Moulana Saeed Yousaf and others and discussed the latest situation of the corona pandemic in the region.

Prime Minister Haider took the AJK parliamentary leaders into confidence on government measures to combat the spread of coronavirus in the state.

He appealed the opposition parties to extend their due support and cooperation to his government to help effectively deal with the situation.

The entire political leadership, positively responded to the Prime Minister with their all out support to his government in these hours of trial.