AJK govt moves for construction of shrines of mystic saints

(@FahadShabbir)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a Commercial Plaza of Auqaf Department in the state's metropolis on Tuesday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) , Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a Commercial Plaza of Auqaf Department in the state's metropolis on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK prime minister directed the department concerned to complete the construction work in stipulated timeframe besides maintaining the quality of work.

He said the government would also provide funds for the construction of Saheli Sarkar Complex.

Raja Farooq Haider said the government was extending all possible due assistance to the state Auqaf department for the construction of shrines of sufi saints throughout the state.

The AJK prime minister directed the concerned authorities for all necessary arrangements to observe the Saheli Sarkar Urs in a traditional and befitting manner.

Earlier, Director General Auqaf Shahid Ayub thoroughly briefed the prime minister about the project.

Minister Auqaf Raja Abdul Qayyume Khan, Secretary Auqaf Ghulam Bashir Mughal, Chairman Zakkat Council Sahibzada Saleem Chishti and other were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the AJK PM visited the old building of Jalalabad library which was being converted into a big museum.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government was taking tangible steps to protect and preserve the history and culture of the Kashmir and a big museum was being established in the state where historical artifacts would also be placed.

Raja Farooq Haider told that Works, Central Design Office and Liberation Cell would properly initiate work on this important project in next month.

He directed the concerned departments to make the project at top priority ensuring its timely completion.

The prime minister said the project was already delayed , which was why it should be started and completed on war footing basis.