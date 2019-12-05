AJK govt moves for due empowerment of women folk in state

(@FahadShabbir)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Thursday said that his government was taking practical steps for ensuring due empowerment of women folk and incorporate their opinion in policy making

He was talking to a delegation of his party's Women Wing in the State's capital. The delegation comprised Hussna Noor, Nissara Abbasi, Sajida Gillani, Ghazala Ashraf, Uzma Sheeren and others.

The Prime Minister said women enjoy equal rights in Azad Kashmir and contributing their services in almost all sectors. They are being imparted courses in different skills under Technical education and Vocational Trainings (TEVTA) and Women Development in order to make them economically stable, he added.

Raja Farooq Haider said the government is paying attention to enhance female literacy ratio in the state.

He lauded the role of women in Kashmir liberation movement and said that Kashmiris women are rendering matchless sacrifices, standing shoulder to shoulder with their men for their fundamental right to self determination.

The prime minister asked women folk in AJK to raise voice for the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir and play their role in highlighting Indian atrocities through whatever available media.

He said PML-N women have always supported party's stance and stand by it in difficult time.

Raja Farooq Haider assured the delegation that all genuine problems of the women would be addressed on priority.

Meanwhile, the prime minister visited the shrine of Sain Saheli Sarkar and inspected different parts of the shrine.

He also donated cattle heads as charity and prayed for the success of Kashmir liberation struggle, Kashmiri and Pakistani martyrs and progress and development of the country.

Ministers Barrister Iftikhar Gillani, Raja Abdul Qayyume Khan, Raja Muhammad Siddique Khan, Ahmed Raza Qadri, Shoukat Ali Shah, Dr. Mustafa Basheer and Chairman Zakaat Council Sahibzada Saleem Chishti were also present on the occasion.