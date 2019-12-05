UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Govt Moves For Due Empowerment Of Women Folk In State

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 11:12 PM

AJK govt moves for due empowerment of women folk in state

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Thursday said that his government was taking practical steps for ensuring due empowerment of women folk and incorporate their opinion in policy making

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Thursday said that his government was taking practical steps for ensuring due empowerment of women folk and incorporate their opinion in policy making.

He was talking to a delegation of his party's Women Wing in the State's capital. The delegation comprised Hussna Noor, Nissara Abbasi, Sajida Gillani, Ghazala Ashraf, Uzma Sheeren and others.

The Prime Minister said women enjoy equal rights in Azad Kashmir and contributing their services in almost all sectors. They are being imparted courses in different skills under Technical education and Vocational Trainings (TEVTA) and Women Development in order to make them economically stable, he added.

Raja Farooq Haider said the government is paying attention to enhance female literacy ratio in the state.

He lauded the role of women in Kashmir liberation movement and said that Kashmiris women are rendering matchless sacrifices, standing shoulder to shoulder with their men for their fundamental right to self determination.

The prime minister asked women folk in AJK to raise voice for the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir and play their role in highlighting Indian atrocities through whatever available media.

He said PML-N women have always supported party's stance and stand by it in difficult time.

Raja Farooq Haider assured the delegation that all genuine problems of the women would be addressed on priority.

Meanwhile, the prime minister visited the shrine of Sain Saheli Sarkar and inspected different parts of the shrine.

He also donated cattle heads as charity and prayed for the success of Kashmir liberation struggle, Kashmiri and Pakistani martyrs and progress and development of the country.

Ministers Barrister Iftikhar Gillani, Raja Abdul Qayyume Khan, Raja Muhammad Siddique Khan, Ahmed Raza Qadri, Shoukat Ali Shah, Dr. Mustafa Basheer and Chairman Zakaat Council Sahibzada Saleem Chishti were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress Ahmed Raza Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Media All Government

Recent Stories

Classes to be started in Cadet College Mamad Ghat ..

45 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity meets UN Chie ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

1 hour ago

Sri Lankan President receives UAE Ambassador in Co ..

1 hour ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi opens City Center Almaza in Cairo

2 hours ago

Putin: Cold Reception of Missile Moratorium Propos ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.