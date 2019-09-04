UrduPoint.com
AJK Govt. Moves To Address Grievances Of Forward Areas Population On Priority Grounds: Chief Secretary AJK

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 10:04 PM

Chief Secretary of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Mathar Niaz Rana has said that people residing along the Line of Control (LoC) have rendered matchless sacrifices for the defense of their motherland, it was officially said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) ,Chief Secretary of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Mathar Niaz Rana has said that people residing along the Line of Control (LoC) have rendered matchless sacrifices for the defense of their motherland, it was officially said.

He was addressing the local population at an open Katchehry at forward area in Leepa valley, close to the Line of Control, after inaugurating a Utility Store in the valley on Wednesday, according to an official handout issued by the AJK government.

"The government is fully aware of the problems being faced by the people residing along the LoC and all out efforts are being made to address these problems on top priority", the chief secretary added.

"We have briefed Federal government about the problems of affectees of Indian firing at LoC and the federal government is also taking concrete steps to address these problems", he told.

The chief secretary said targeting defenseless citizens was a cowardice and highly condemnable act.

Mathar Niaz Rana said the utility store had been established in the area to tackle food shortage in the winter season while directives had been issued to establish more franchises of the store till November this year.

He assured local people that all genuine problems relating to health, education, food and others would be addressed on top priority.

The chief secretary also issued on-spot directives to the concerned authorities to resolve the basic problems of the people residing in remote Leepa Valley.

The chief secretary directed the Assistant Commissioner Leepa to immediately pay the compensation to the LoC affectees.

He said Health Cards for LoC affectees were ready which would be provided to them soon.

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life attended the Open Katchehry and apprised the chief secretary of their problems. They expressed their profound gratitude to AJK government for visiting the area and listening them.

Later, the chief secretary also visited the local Pak Army headquarter where Brigadier Ikram ul Haq thoroughly briefed him about the LoC.

Secretaries Forests, SERRA, SDMA, Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division, Special Secretary Education and others were also present on the occasion.

