AJK govt. moves to ameliorate life-style of common man: Qayyum

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Thursday said that PTI-led AJK government was determined to ameliorate the living standard of the common man.

The AJK government, he added, has moved with all out endeavors to provide basic amenities of life to the masses at their doorstep across the State.

He was addressing the meeting of the Coordinating Council for Local Government and Rural Development in the AJK metropolis on Thursday.

The meeting was attended among others by Minister for Local Government Khawaja Farooq Ahmed , Secretary Local Government Ejaz Ahmad Khan, Secretary Development and other concerned officials.

The Secretary Local Government Ejaz Ahmad Khan briefed the prime minister about the ongoing development projects launched for the socio economic uplift for the people under the Coordination Council for Local Government and Rural Development.

The prime minister directed timely completion of all projects under the Community Infrastructure Program.

PM Niazi said that construction of unpaved roads and footpaths should also be extended at the village level and added that under the Community Infrastructure Program the developmental projects would be launched in each area of the State as per its requirement including the development projects for improvement of community infrastructure.

He said that the Kashmir development package would also focus on development of rural areas and steps would be taken to develop all the areas of the state which will be covered in five years.