AJK govt moves to shift Neelam-valley catastrophe-hit population to safer places on war footings

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) : A high level meeting of AJK government Tuesday reviewed ongoing rescue and relief activities in snow hit areas of Neelum Valley and decided to shift the affected population immediately on war-footings to the safer places besides providing best available medical facilities to those injured in the calamity.

The meeting, held with Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan in the chair. High-ranking officials also attended the meeting.

Civil administration has been directed to accelerate and complete the rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations in the affected areas with the cooperation of Pak Army.

The meeting reviewed the availability of sufficient food-stock in the Neelum Valley and upper belts of the state.

The Prime Minister directed the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), civil administration and other concerned departments to ensure provision of basic necessities of life to the affected population in snow hit areas of the state.

Highways wing of AJK Public Works Department has been directed to deploy more machinery in the affected areas on war footing basis for clearance of road network for the smooth rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations.

Concerned departments have been directed to take immediate steps for the payment of compensation to the deceased and the injured persons in the recent tragic incidents.

The meeting was briefed that SDMA with the assistance of Pak Army had already delivered ration for hundred affected families as well as necessary equipments for the burial of seventy dead-bodies.

Ministers Ahmed Raza Qadri and Col (R) Waqar Noor had visited the district control room in Neelum and monitored the ongoing rescue and relief activities.

Meanwhile, talking to international news channel, the Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan told that 62 people had been killed in the recent torrential rain and heavy snowfall throughout the state.

The prrime minister said that all out efforts are being made to minimize the sufferings of the affected population.

He said the top most priority of the government is to rescue the people from affected areas shifting them to the safer places.