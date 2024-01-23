AJK Govt. places 5 per cent quota for special persons in jobs

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the government would ensure 100 per cent implementation of a 5 per cent quota for special person in the State government jobs.

Talking to a delegation of the Azad Jammu Kashmir Association of the Blind that called on him at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Tuesday, the AJK premier, while reiterating his government's commitment to raise the standard of life for children with different disabilities, said that it was the responsibility of the government to provide education and other care for special people.

He said that besides providing other basic amenities of life, the government would take all possible measures to help children with special abilities to become productive and self-reliant citizens of society.

"Special persons will also be eligible to obtain loans under the Prime Minister's Employment Scheme through the Akhowat program", the PM said, adding that the government would utilize all available resources for the welfare of special people.

Anwaar said that special people would be fully supported in getting education from important educational institutions. He said that the Braille system would be made available in schools so that children with special abilities could be able to read, write and learn like normal people.

The AJK PM said that, along with protection of legal rights, steps would be taken to provide proper training to help them attain jobs or other skills. It may be recalled here that the delegation was led by Prof. Ilyas Ayub, Principal of Iqab School for the Blind. On this occasion, the principal of the school invited the Prime Minister to visit the school, which the Prime Minister accepted.

