AJK govt plans to promote tourism in Poonch division

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 11:14 PM

Azad Jammu an Kashmir, (AJK) Prime Minister, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq Monday said that the government's broad-based plan to promote tourism in picturesque Poonch division, would lead to change the region's destiny

Addressing a ceremony hosted by District Bar Association in Rawlakot, he said the sense of deprivation amongst the people could be eliminated by raising the living standard of the people.

He said that organising a tourism festival could be instrumental in the region.

The prime minister said the state government was about to launch a mega tourism project that would transform the area into a tourism corridor.

Terming Toli Peer Road as a game changer, he said that work was continuing on the project.

He said that it was totally unwarranted and unwise to engage in activities which adversely affect not only tourism but also the lives of the common people of the region.

He said that holding peaceful protest was every citizen's right, however, the red lines should not be crossed under the garb of public rights.

Expressing his satisfaction over the existing infrastructure in the region, he said that the AJK government was trying to improve it further. Public welfare was his sole mission, he added.

The present government, he said, had improved governance in the region by establishing rule of law and supremacy of merit and did not believe in racism, regionalism or tribalism.

He observed that people in AJK enjoyed better facilities as compared to other regions.

Referring to the atmosphere of fear and oppression, the PM said the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were forced to live in and added that along with the lives and property of the people, their dignity and honor was also at stake.

"No one is allowed to hoist the flag of the state there", he said, adding that people in the liberated territory had been living a dignified life in a peaceful manner.

The PM, on the occasion, announced a grant of Rs 3,000,000 for District Bar Association, Rawalkot.

The ceremony was attended by Senior Minister Colonel ( R), Waqar Noor, Information Minister Pir Muhammad Mazhar Shah Saeed, Malik Zafar Iqbal, and others. Whereas President District Bar Association Rawalkot Sardar Asim Irshad Advocate, members of the Bar and a large number of lawyers were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile addressing a reception ceremony hosted in his honour by former Chairman Pearl Development Authority Sardar Arshad Khan Niazi on Monday, the AJK PM said that the government would not allow anyone whosoever to weaken the Pakistan ideology in the region.

He said that we owed all this to our ancestors that today we lived in a free atmosphere and added that politics did not teach hatred, but respecting the opinions of others and connecting people's hearts.

"The purpose of politics is to serve the people", the PM said.

The state, he said, was no doubt mother of all but we must realize the fact that spreading anarchy under the guise of demands favoured none of us.

On this occasion, Senior Minister Colonel Retd Waqar Noor, Information Minister Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah, Government Ministers Sardar Aamir Altaf, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Advisor to Government Sardar Ahmed Sagheer were also present.

APP/ahr/378

