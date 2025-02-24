Open Menu

AJK Govt Plans To Provide Interest-free Loans To Landowners: Geelani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 11:41 PM

AJK govt plans to provide interest-free loans to landowners: Geelani

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Small Industries, Trade and Travel of Azad Kashmir Professor Taqdees Geelani said that AJK government will provide interest-free loans to the landowners under the Agri Loan Scheme

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Small Industries, Trade and travel of Azad Kashmir Professor Taqdees Geelani said that AJK government will provide interest-free loans to the landowners under the Agri Loan Scheme.

Talking to APP, she disclosed this in the state metropolis on Monday while inaugurating the Spring tree plantation campaign.

Extension Agriculture Coordinator Ms. Amina Rafi, Deputy Director of Muzaffarabad District Raja Zaheer Iqbal, Assistant Horticulture Officer Murtaza Gilani, Assistant Director Muzaffarabad Dr. Khoshbat Zahid and others were also present on this occasion.

She continued that on the instructions of the AJK PM, Small Industries Corporation was going to start an Agri-loan program to the landlords in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture.

The department will impart training to women on value addition of agricultural products. She said that the agriculture sector was very important and there was a need to educate the youth and women in this direction.

Taqdees said that AJK prime minister has directed to ensure the provision of interest-free loans to women and youth in this regard, she will also include Agri-loan in the development program.

She said that the orchards planted by the Department of Agriculture, including olive cultivation, in AJK will soon start generating income for the people.

"Although the state of Azad Jammu Kashmir is famous for fruit production but since some time we had stopped paying attention to our lands due to which agriculture has suffered", the minister observed.

Taqdees underlined that even if a person possess one kanal of land, he can fulfill his agricultural needs with it. She advised young generation to focus on agriculture sector through their physical participation to earn the livelihood in normal life.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

DPM, Azerbaijan's PM discuss ties

DPM, Azerbaijan's PM discuss ties

13 seconds ago
 Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariff ..

Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite

3 minutes ago
 Farmer’s house robbed twice in a month

Farmer’s house robbed twice in a month

3 minutes ago
 SC adjourns appeals against civilians trials in ar ..

SC adjourns appeals against civilians trials in army courts

3 minutes ago
 'Monster Hunter' on prowl for new audiences as lat ..

'Monster Hunter' on prowl for new audiences as latest game drops

3 minutes ago
 IHC achieves landmark growth in 2024, reinforcing ..

IHC achieves landmark growth in 2024, reinforcing Its position as global investm ..

14 minutes ago
Division bench's order challenged in deputy regist ..

Division bench's order challenged in deputy registrar contempt case

3 minutes ago
 Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariff ..

Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite

3 minutes ago
 LHC upholds objection to PTI’s petition for Mina ..

LHC upholds objection to PTI’s petition for Minar-e-Pakistan rally

3 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan

Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan

10 minutes ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Muzaffargarh

Murder suspect arrested in Muzaffargarh

10 minutes ago
 Punjab govt revises schools timing for Ramadan

Punjab govt revises schools timing for Ramadan

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir