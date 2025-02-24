AJK govt plans to provide interest-free loans to landowners: Geelani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Small Industries, Trade and Travel of Azad Kashmir Professor Taqdees Geelani said that AJK government will provide interest-free loans to the landowners under the Agri Loan Scheme

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Small Industries, Trade and travel of Azad Kashmir Professor Taqdees Geelani said that AJK government will provide interest-free loans to the landowners under the Agri Loan Scheme.

Talking to APP, she disclosed this in the state metropolis on Monday while inaugurating the Spring tree plantation campaign.

Extension Agriculture Coordinator Ms. Amina Rafi, Deputy Director of Muzaffarabad District Raja Zaheer Iqbal, Assistant Horticulture Officer Murtaza Gilani, Assistant Director Muzaffarabad Dr. Khoshbat Zahid and others were also present on this occasion.

She continued that on the instructions of the AJK PM, Small Industries Corporation was going to start an Agri-loan program to the landlords in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture.

The department will impart training to women on value addition of agricultural products. She said that the agriculture sector was very important and there was a need to educate the youth and women in this direction.

Taqdees said that AJK prime minister has directed to ensure the provision of interest-free loans to women and youth in this regard, she will also include Agri-loan in the development program.

She said that the orchards planted by the Department of Agriculture, including olive cultivation, in AJK will soon start generating income for the people.

"Although the state of Azad Jammu Kashmir is famous for fruit production but since some time we had stopped paying attention to our lands due to which agriculture has suffered", the minister observed.

Taqdees underlined that even if a person possess one kanal of land, he can fulfill his agricultural needs with it. She advised young generation to focus on agriculture sector through their physical participation to earn the livelihood in normal life.

APP/ahr/378