AJK Govt. Plans To Put Used Official Vehicles On Auction In Mirpur On December 17

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2024 | 10:32 PM

MIRPUR ( AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Nov, 2024) Azad Jammu & Kashmir government has announced new schedule for auction of used official vehicles in Mirpur, AJK under the auspices of the Central Transport Pool of the government's Services and General Administration Department, it was officially said.

According to the revised schedule, the vehicles would be put for auction in Mirpur on December 17, this year instead of November 26, 2024, as announced earlier.

This was stated by the Transport Officer/Secretary Auction Committee Central Transport Pool of AJK in an official announcement released to the media here late yesterday.

According to the details, issued by the Azad Government of Jammu and Kashmir Services and General Administration Department Central Transport Pool, the auction of official vehicles which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 26 November 2024 at Deputy Director New Industrial Area Office in Mirpur.

Moreover, the individuals/firms who have obtained the Quotation Forms, can participate in the auction on the new fixed date on the same Quotation Form.

Interested persons, firms who intend to participate on the new date of auction, can participate in the auction by getting the new quotation form from December 10, 2024.

The inspection of vehicles / motorcycles eligible for auction can be made from December 10, 2024 during office hours.

The details of the vehicles, place of auction and all the terms and conditions will be same as before, the official announcement added.

APP/AHR.

