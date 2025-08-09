AJK Govt Provides Rs 71 Billion Subsidy On Flour & Electricity: Anwaar Ul Haq
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq on Friday reaffirmed his government's resolve that public funds were being utilized solely for the welfare of the people, with a prime focus on ameliorating the lifestyle of the common man in the state.
The Prime Minister was talking to a delegation of political and social activists from Chehla Bandi, which called on him in the state metropolis on Friday.
Referring to his government subsidies provided to citizens in the form of affordable electricity and wheat flour, Anwaar ul Haq said his government was providing a subsidy of Rs 71 billion on flour and electricity, he noted.
The prime minister further stated that his government has taken historic steps to reform the system and improve service delivery.
“In addition to enhancing health, education and road infrastructure, we have focused on good governance and timely redressal of public grievances,” he added.
The delegation earlier briefed the prime minister on issues related to the lack of an effective drainage system in Chehla Bandi. The visiting delegation demanded the construction of a sustainable sewerage system and a paved track to facilitate proper drainage along the Chehla Bandi road.
In response, Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq directed the Muzaffarabad municipal authorities to conduct a feasibility study to identify and address the obstructions causing water accumulation in the area. He also announced that drainage of rainwater and paving of the track would be carried out in the second phase of development.
