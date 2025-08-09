Open Menu

AJK Govt Provides Rs 71 Billion Subsidy On Flour & Electricity: Anwaar Ul Haq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2025 | 12:28 AM

AJK govt provides Rs 71 billion subsidy on flour & electricity: Anwaar ul Haq

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq on Friday reaffirmed his government's resolve that public funds were being utilized solely for the welfare of the people, with a prime focus on ameliorating the lifestyle of the common man in the state

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq on Friday reaffirmed his government's resolve that public funds were being utilized solely for the welfare of the people, with a prime focus on ameliorating the lifestyle of the common man in the state.

The Prime Minister was talking to a delegation of political and social activists from Chehla Bandi, which called on him in the state metropolis on Friday.

Referring to his government subsidies provided to citizens in the form of affordable electricity and wheat flour, Anwaar ul Haq said his government was providing a subsidy of Rs 71 billion on flour and electricity, he noted.

The prime minister further stated that his government has taken historic steps to reform the system and improve service delivery.

“In addition to enhancing health, education and road infrastructure, we have focused on good governance and timely redressal of public grievances,” he added.

The delegation earlier briefed the prime minister on issues related to the lack of an effective drainage system in Chehla Bandi. The visiting delegation demanded the construction of a sustainable sewerage system and a paved track to facilitate proper drainage along the Chehla Bandi road.

In response, Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq directed the Muzaffarabad municipal authorities to conduct a feasibility study to identify and address the obstructions causing water accumulation in the area. He also announced that drainage of rainwater and paving of the track would be carried out in the second phase of development.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

UAE Boxer advances to final of Asian Boxing U19 & ..

UAE Boxer advances to final of Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Boxing Championships

15 minutes ago
 Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon ..

Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon Air Base in Korea

30 minutes ago
 State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfait ..

State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kesoo Mal Kheal high ..

16 minutes ago
 Rana urges PTI to change attitude for resolving po ..

Rana urges PTI to change attitude for resolving political issues

16 minutes ago
 Shah Bhitai's urs to commence on Saturday

Shah Bhitai's urs to commence on Saturday

16 minutes ago
 Govt launches “Agri Stack” plan to digitize Pa ..

Govt launches “Agri Stack” plan to digitize Pakistan’s farming sector

16 minutes ago
UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over h ..

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims

2 hours ago
 Two killed in Lakki Marwat firing

Two killed in Lakki Marwat firing

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori joins colorful ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori joins colorful boat rally in Keamari to celeb ..

2 minutes ago
 AJK govt provides Rs 71 billion subsidy on flour & ..

AJK govt provides Rs 71 billion subsidy on flour & electricity: Anwaar ul Haq

2 minutes ago
 Investment accord between GPA & Chinese Company es ..

Investment accord between GPA & Chinese Company essential for economic future: K ..

2 minutes ago
 PU ISCS organises seminar on beggary

PU ISCS organises seminar on beggary

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir