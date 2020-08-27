UrduPoint.com
AJK Govt Providing Basic Amenities Of Life To People: Masood

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 09:04 PM

The Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Thursday said that under a comprehensive development strategy State government was providing basic amenities of life to people in the length and cranny of the liberated territory without any discrimination

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) : The Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Thursday said that under a comprehensive development strategy State government was providing basic amenities of life to people in the length and cranny of the liberated territory without any discrimination.

Addressing AJK's ruling party workers at Beri near Rawalakot, he said that we need to bring a change in our approach and keep the collective interests above the politics to ensure the development and prosperity of the country.

He said that the roads, schools or hospitals in any area were not meant for any particular political party or community but all the people irrespective of their political affiliations. "Uplift of communication means, provision of universal healthcare facilities to the people, promotion of tourism and modernization of agriculture sector are among the priorities of the government," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, President PML-N Constituency-V, Sardar Ashiq while paying tributes to the state president for highlighting Kashmir issue on various international fora in its true perspective expressed the hope that his efforts would materialize shortly, and the miseries of brethren of occupied Kashmir would come to an end.

Earlier, talking to a 15-member delegation from Singola which called on him under the leadership of Col (retd) Mustafa Kamal, the AJK president said that the government would utilize all available resources to address problems of Rawalakot Constituencies III and IV on a priority basis. He assured the delegation that all legitimate demands of the delegation would be considered sympathetically, and the problems would be resolved in a phased manner.

A delegation from Hattikot Rant led by Sardar Azad Khan, Administrator Rawalakot Municipality Sardar Zakir Sher Afzal, Secretary-General PML-N Rawalakot City Sardar Murtaza and other social and political figures also separately called on the AJK president.

Later, addressing people at different places after inaugurating a number of road projects, Sardar Masood Khan said that we wanted to promote a culture of rising above minor disputes for the sake of collective interest in order to ensure social development.

The President said that the government would continue to focus on the development projects throughout Azad Kashmir with a holistic approach towards progress and the prosperity of the people. Development of infrastructure including uplift and construction of roads, providing universal access to health, promotion of tourism, industries and modernizing agricultural activity would remain at the top of our priorities, he emphasized.

Saying that Azad Kashmir was a beautiful area that has huge potential for tourism as it possesses varied landscape and climate, Khan said that AJK was on the cusp of an economic revolution and the Government was focusing on infrastructure development throughout its regions.

This development, he said would direct and indirectly affect the tourism industry in AJK. Highlighting the deplorable human right situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, he said that our brothers and sisters in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were living their lives in virtual imprisonment where every day they were being killed, maimed, incarcerated and dishonoured with impunity.

The President said that our foremost duty and responsibility was to raise our voices for innocent Kashmiris living in IOJK. "We must be their voice as they have been made voiceless. We must let the world know about the atrocities perpetrated by India and bring them to task for their illegal and barbaric occupation in IOJK", he said.

The other speakers on the praised the President for his keen interest in development projects within the region and also highlighted his untiring efforts in project Kashmir issue at national and international level.

