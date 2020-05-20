AJK govt relaxes lockdown for 3 days on humanitarian grounds

(@FahadShabbir)

In immediate response to the local traders' protest against recent re-imposition of full lockdown in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday announced relaxation in the prohibitory orders allowing the resumption of the business activities for three days from May 21 to 23 on humanitarian grounds, it was officially announced

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) : In immediate response to the local traders' protest against recent re-imposition of full lockdown in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday announced relaxation in the prohibitory orders allowing the resumption of the business activities for three days from May 21 to 23 on humanitarian grounds, it was officially announced.

Unveiling the fresh orders of the prime minister , spokesperson of the AJK prime minister house, Raja Muhammad Waseem Khan said that the prime minister issued the directives to that regard today after the representatives of the business community in a meeting, demanded the relaxation in the lockdown to facilitate them for disposing off their products, which they had stocked to sale on the occasion of the forthcoming festival of Eid ul Fitr. The traders, he underlined, had assured to fully act upon SOPs designed by the government to avert the impending spread of the coronavirus during business hours.

Talking to APP over telephone Tuesday night. Raja Waseem said that the traders, while reposing full confidence in the policies of the AJK prime minister, assured their full cooperation to the government in its sincere endeavors and measures to discourage the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

He added that at the same time, a high level meeting, chaired by the AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, in the State's metropolis reviewed the challenges during the course of the arrangements to be made on the eve of Eid prayer gatherings in the state and implementation of the SOPs during the festival.

Addressing the meeting, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan expressed grave concern over the trend of the rapid growth of the pandemic in the state, which he described very harmful for the area.

Haider said that his government compelled to impose full lockdown and other restrictions for the betterment and safety and security of the lives of the masses.

He emphasized that since ensuring the safety of lives of the masses was the prime responsibility of the government, the administration shall have to ensure the implementation of the SOPs in letter and spirit on Eid ul Fitar.

Addressing to a delegation of AJK traders in the State's capital town , Prime Miniaster Haider said that he was grateful of ulema, lawyers and business community for their ever support and trust in the policies of his government for the betterment of all sections of the society.

He added that his government had neither ever entertain the blackmailing of any vested interest quarter nor would ever accept the hostile response from any quarter.

"However, the government will not allow any harm to the interests of the business community in any way", he assured .