UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Govt Reshuffles Dozens Of Officers

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:19 PM

AJK govt reshuffles dozens of officers

The Azad Jammu & Kashmir government reshuffled dozens of senior and junior officers belonging to secretariat and district management groups on Monday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) : The Azad Jammu & Kashmir government reshuffled dozens of senior and junior officers belonging to secretariat and district management groups on Monday.

According to an official notification, Commissioner Mirpur Muhammad Tayyeb, BPS-20, was promoted and posted as Secretary Planning and Development Department.

Secretary sports Dr Shehla Waqar, a senior officer of the State Health Services, was transferred and posted as Secretary Agriculture and Animals Affairs, Zafar Nabi Butt as Secretary Sports, Youth, Culture and Youth Affairs, Attaullah Atta as Secretary Jammu Kashmir Liberation Cell, Mansoor Qadir Dar as Secretary Housing and Physical Planning and Sardar Javed Ayub and Secretary Affairs and Religious Affairs.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Umar Tariq was transferred from Athmuqam to Sehensa, AC Muhammad Sadaqat Khan from Dhirkot to Urban Muzaffarabad, AC Major (retd) Nasir Rafiq from Kotli to Dhirkot, and AC Tariq Mehmood Assistant from Fatehpur Thakiyala to Kotli.

Likewise, Muhammd Usman Sarim was posted as AC Tarakhal, while AC Baloch Shakeel Abbasi was transferred to the board of Revenue vice Waleed Anwar.

Binish Jarral was transferred as AC Samahni and appointed as Section Officer, Local Government and Rural Development, Hafiz M Ali AC Barnal as AC Samahni, AC Raja Zahid from Sehensa to Barnala, AC Yasir Riaz from Mirpur to Hajira, AC Munir Ahmed Qureshi from Hajira to Mirpur, and AC Nayeem Akhtar from Dadyal to Board of Revenue.

Zeeshan Nisar was transferred as Assistant Secretary and posted as AC Dadyal, while AC Azkar Hussain was transferred from Thorar to Mang, AC Arshad Mehmood from Mang to Khursheedabad and AC Munawar Chughtai from Khursheedabad to Thorar.

Tariq Mehmood was transferred as Assistant Commissioner Fatehpur Thakila to Kotli, and Umar Farooq as Assistant Commissioner Tarakhal to Fatehpur Thakayla.

According to AJK government sources, another bureaucratic reshuffle in the administration and police departments is likely to take place in next few days.

Related Topics

Police Sports Agriculture Fatehpur Jammu Nasir Muzaffarabad Mirpur Kotli Arshad Mehmood Shakeel Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government Housing

Recent Stories

UAE temporarily suspends prayers in all places of ..

6 minutes ago

New York Governor Orders Local Governments to Redu ..

1 minute ago

Three killed, one injured in Lasbella road acciden ..

1 minute ago

Russian, Estonian Leaders Agree to Speedily Repatr ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review efforts t ..

1 hour ago

'Test every suspected case' of COVID-19: WHO

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.