AJK govt reshuffles dozens of officers

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) : The Azad Jammu & Kashmir government reshuffled dozens of senior and junior officers belonging to secretariat and district management groups on Monday.

According to an official notification, Commissioner Mirpur Muhammad Tayyeb, BPS-20, was promoted and posted as Secretary Planning and Development Department.

Secretary sports Dr Shehla Waqar, a senior officer of the State Health Services, was transferred and posted as Secretary Agriculture and Animals Affairs, Zafar Nabi Butt as Secretary Sports, Youth, Culture and Youth Affairs, Attaullah Atta as Secretary Jammu Kashmir Liberation Cell, Mansoor Qadir Dar as Secretary Housing and Physical Planning and Sardar Javed Ayub and Secretary Affairs and Religious Affairs.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Umar Tariq was transferred from Athmuqam to Sehensa, AC Muhammad Sadaqat Khan from Dhirkot to Urban Muzaffarabad, AC Major (retd) Nasir Rafiq from Kotli to Dhirkot, and AC Tariq Mehmood Assistant from Fatehpur Thakiyala to Kotli.

Likewise, Muhammd Usman Sarim was posted as AC Tarakhal, while AC Baloch Shakeel Abbasi was transferred to the board of Revenue vice Waleed Anwar.

Binish Jarral was transferred as AC Samahni and appointed as Section Officer, Local Government and Rural Development, Hafiz M Ali AC Barnal as AC Samahni, AC Raja Zahid from Sehensa to Barnala, AC Yasir Riaz from Mirpur to Hajira, AC Munir Ahmed Qureshi from Hajira to Mirpur, and AC Nayeem Akhtar from Dadyal to Board of Revenue.

Zeeshan Nisar was transferred as Assistant Secretary and posted as AC Dadyal, while AC Azkar Hussain was transferred from Thorar to Mang, AC Arshad Mehmood from Mang to Khursheedabad and AC Munawar Chughtai from Khursheedabad to Thorar.

Tariq Mehmood was transferred as Assistant Commissioner Fatehpur Thakila to Kotli, and Umar Farooq as Assistant Commissioner Tarakhal to Fatehpur Thakayla.

According to AJK government sources, another bureaucratic reshuffle in the administration and police departments is likely to take place in next few days.