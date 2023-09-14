AJK govt takes due initiatives to address public issues on priority: PM

An extraordinary meeting of the ruling parliamentary party of Prime Minister Ch. Anwaar ul-Haq led coalition government of Azad Jammu Kashmir on Thursday discussed in detail the problems confronted by the masses and the immediate initiatives taken by the government to address the issues on priority

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 14th Sep, 2023 ) : An extraordinary meeting of the ruling parliamentary party of Prime Minister Ch. Anwaar ul-Haq led coalition government of Azad Jammu Kashmir on Thursday discussed in detail the problems confronted by the masses and the immediate initiatives taken by the government to address the issues on priority.

The prime minister, on the occasion, took the coalition partners into confidence about the measures the government has taken during the past four months vis-a-vis good governance/financial discipline and devolution of power to the grassroots level in AJK.

Thirty-two members of the legislative assembly who were present in the meeting expressed their full confidence in the leadership of the prime minister and supported all the decisions he has taken for the welfare of the people of AJK.

The meeting, which lasted for six hours, appreciated the AJK PM for presenting the case of the people of Kashmir vociferously during his meetings with the representatives of the Federal government and the recently held Senate Standing Committee meeting.

The prime minister told the Parliamentary Party that ensuring the provision of flour to poor masses in AJK at affordable prices was the government's top priority.

While referring to the issues that were brought to the notice of the federal government recently, the PM said that WAPDA has agreed in principle to build potential water bodies in the area.

The meeting, after holding threadbare discussions on issues of key concern, also took a number of important decisions that included suspension of notification regarding the massive increase in electricity charges and collection of utility bills at the tariff rate, which was determined in the month of July.

The parliamentary party also approved the release of salaries to adhoc/contractual employees till September 30.

Along with lifting the ban on the transfer of government employees, the meeting decided to take immediate steps to fill up the vacant posts in educational institutions.

The meeting further agreed to lift the ban on appointments in other government departments.

The Parliamentary party assured the PM of its all-out support for the steps he has taken vis a vis the collective interests of AJK.