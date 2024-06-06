AJK govt taking important decisions after due consultations with allied partners: PM AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the government was taking important decisions after due consultations with all allied partners.

The AJK Premier made these remarks while speaking on the adjournment motion introduced in the legislative assembly by former Prime Minister Raja Mohammad Farooq Haider Khan in the state metropolis on Thursday.

The premier said that, besides the expansion of state infrastructure, achieving quality improvement in all sectors, including health, education, and tourism, was the incumbent government's top priority.

The people's tax money, he said, would be spent on the welfare of the common masses. About the allocation of development funds, the PM stated, "Development funds will now be given on the basis of the requirements of a particular constituency."

Stressing the need for practicing politics free from bigotry, regionalism, and tribalism, the PM said, "It is high time that we all inculcate democratic attitudes within ourselves and promote politics of tolerance and pluralism in society".

"It is our collective shared responsibility to strengthen this system," he added. The prime minister stated that it was the government's responsibility to eliminate the sense of deprivation amongst the people of the state. Prime Minister Haq said that the government was duty-bound to fulfill legitimate demands of the people, but it was also the government's duty to not allow anyone to paralyze the system.

He expressed that members of PML-N and PPP were also part of the negotiation process with the action committee. The PM said that the state will not allow anyone to weaken its relationship with Pakistan.

"Those who challenge the writ of the state shall be dealt with with iron hands," he said, adding that no one would be allowed to disrupt peace and the law and order situation in the region.

