AJK govt to address grievances of overseas Kashmiris through Overseas Commission

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir government has constituted an Overseas Commission exclusively to facilitate overseas Kashmiris with redressal of their grievances in shortest possible time.

This was disclosed by AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan while talking to visiting President Pakistan Society of North Texas Abid Malik who called on him in the State's capital town on Friday.

"Overseas Kashmiris are our great asset following their exceptional contribution to the socio-economic uplift and progress and prosperity of the growth of the State", said Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The Kashmiri expatriates, the Prime Minister continued, made their fortune through their hard work in different parts of the world including western countries. They also played significant role in highlighting Kashmir issue in the countries they have been working in, he added.

Haider said we have to tell the world that Kashmiris were struggling for their internationally recognized right to self-determination.

They have been demanding for their right in accordance with the UN resolutions while India was trying to dub their struggle as terrorism in Indian held Kashmir, he stated.

The Prime Minister was of the view that we need to counter Indian propaganda on Kashmir at international forums.

He also told Abid Malik that AJK government was trying to exploit the enormous potential of tourism and hydropower generation in the State. Special steps were being taken by the government for tourism sector including constitution of tourism force and issuance of smart card, he remarked.

He said overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris should invest their capital in AJK adding that government would give them special incentives in this connection.

Abid Malik invited the Prime Minister to visit US which he gladly accepted.