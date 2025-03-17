- Home
- Kashmir
- AJK Govt. to announce reforms soon for sustainable development primarily to benefit common man: AJK ..
AJK Govt. To Announce Reforms Soon For Sustainable Development Primarily To Benefit Common Man: AJK PM
Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2025 | 09:58 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chudhary Anwaar ul Haq has said that a reform initiative was currently in progress to steer the liberated territory towards sustainable development, with the primary goal of benefiting the general populace
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chudhary Anwaar ul Haq has said that a reform initiative was currently in progress to steer the liberated territory towards sustainable development, with the Primary goal of benefiting the general populace.
He said this while talking to a delegation from Dadyal, which was led by Minister C&W AJ&K Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Monday.
The PM said that serving people of the state was the sole mission of his life.The range of development projects.
Referring to the federal government's financial assistance, he said that we owe a debt of gratitude to the state of Pakistan that has enabled us to provide electricity and flour to the citizens at lowest possible rates.
Terming the green flag as a symbol of pride for every Kashmiri.
Commenting on various initiatives the coalition government had taken during the past couple of years, he said that making biometrics mandatory has greatly improved the attendance system of government employees.
A social protection fund, he said, was established with a view to provide financial assistance to orphans, widows, elderly, divorced women and transgenders.
Similarly the health package announced by the coalition government, he said, would revolutionize the health sector besides providing better treatment facilities to people across the state.
The visiting delegation appreciated the Prime Minister's people-friendly initiatives and paid tribute to him for his historic works.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
MQM-P deplores violation of parking fee collection ban in Hyderabad
Hyderabad District admin fines 46 Shopkeepers for Profiteering
Balochistan govt launches sports festival to celebrate Pakistan Day
Toll from US weekend tornadoes rises to at least 40
20% rise in licencing service providers’ compliance with regulations, legislat ..
KP Governor for implementation of NAP to eliminate terrorism
1,000 tractors to be given under Grow More Wheat Programme initiative: Minister ..
National unity urged to combat terrorism: Dr. Shezra Mansab
One dacoit killed, another arrested after encounter
Human Rights, Hindu Council celebrates Holi
Two air passengers offloaded for fake educational documents
District administration demolishes illegal encroachments in Karkhano market
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK Govt. to announce reforms soon for sustainable development primarily to benefit common man: AJK ..2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on price gouging: 5 tailoring shops sealed in Mirpur3 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq lauds brave armed forces of ..4 days ago
-
AJK Wild Life, Fisheries Deptt clarifies media reports about alleged drug smuggling6 days ago
-
Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show7 days ago
-
Mirpur-AJK Div Teaching Hospital begins tree plantation drive7 days ago
-
AJK PM slams India's rejection of two-nation theory as attempt to undermine Pakistan7 days ago
-
AJK President calls on EU to appoint special envoy to help resolve K-Dispute7 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq slams Indian FM Jaishanker's ..10 days ago
-
AJK Chief Justice pays courtesy call on Chief Justice of Pakistan10 days ago
-
AJK PM for plantation of maximum trees to successfully meet challenges of climate change11 days ago
-
Merit to be given top priority for promoting professionalism: AJK PM11 days ago