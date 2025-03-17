AJK Govt. to announce reforms soon for sustainable development primarily to benefit common man: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chudhary Anwaar ul Haq has said that a reform initiative was currently in progress to steer the liberated territory towards sustainable development, with the primary goal of benefiting the general populace

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chudhary Anwaar ul Haq has said that a reform initiative was currently in progress to steer the liberated territory towards sustainable development, with the Primary goal of benefiting the general populace.

He said this while talking to a delegation from Dadyal, which was led by Minister C&W AJ&K Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Monday.

The PM said that serving people of the state was the sole mission of his life.The range of development projects.

Referring to the federal government's financial assistance, he said that we owe a debt of gratitude to the state of Pakistan that has enabled us to provide electricity and flour to the citizens at lowest possible rates.

Terming the green flag as a symbol of pride for every Kashmiri.

Commenting on various initiatives the coalition government had taken during the past couple of years, he said that making biometrics mandatory has greatly improved the attendance system of government employees.

A social protection fund, he said, was established with a view to provide financial assistance to orphans, widows, elderly, divorced women and transgenders.

Similarly the health package announced by the coalition government, he said, would revolutionize the health sector besides providing better treatment facilities to people across the state.

The visiting delegation appreciated the Prime Minister's people-friendly initiatives and paid tribute to him for his historic works.

APP/ahr/378