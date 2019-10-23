AJK govt to bring academic reforms, harmonious to the need of modern age: AJK Prime Minister

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday said that his government was taking tangible steps to bring reforms in the education sector in line with the need of the modern age

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday said that his government was taking tangible steps to bring reforms in the education sector in line with the need of the modern age.

He was addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony of a private-sector school in the state's metropolis.

The prime minister said that promotion of quality education was top most priority of the present government. "Political interventions in recruitment, transfer and postings in the education have been discouraged.

Teachers are being recruited purely through NTS", the PM added.

He said there was a need to pay attention toward technical education to enable the students for getting jobs.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan lauded the role of private sector and urged private educational institutions to further improve their standards.

He suggested that public private partnership would bring positive changes towards promotion of quality education.

The prime minister said that government would encourage private institutions which play vital role in promoting quality education