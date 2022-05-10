AJK Govt to convene international media conference soon to expose Indian brutalities on Kashmiris

Spokesperson to Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir Dr. Irfan Ashraf on Tuesday said that the AJK government would soon host an international media conference to expose the brutalities unleashed upon Kashmiris by the Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) : Spokesperson to Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir Dr. Irfan Ashraf on Tuesday said that the AJK government would soon host an international media conference to expose the brutalities unleashed upon Kashmiris by the Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference along with Hurriyat leader Uzair Ghazali at Press Information Department (PID) Media Hall in the State metropolis.

Director Information Amjad Hussain Minhas and Deputy Director Muhammad Bashir Mirza were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ashraf said that besides bringing all stakeholders together the media conferences would provide a platform to researchers particularly the media persons to share their expertise on the subject.

While underlining the incumbent government's priorities, he said, "Liberation of IIOJ&K is the first and foremost priority of the government". Shedding light on various initiatives the AJK government has taken so far on Kashmir, the spokesperson said, "Soon after taking oath of the office, AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan called for a state-wide protest against the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to IIOJ&K". He said that Kashmiris on both sides of the line of control observed the day as a black day and protests were staged all across the AJK on the PM's instructions.

"The Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas led a protest demonstration in front of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad", he said.

Dr. Ashraf said that a protest demonstration was organized in Germany on the Indian premier's recent visit. "Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan himself mobilized the Kashmiri community in Germany".The prime minister, he said, spent Eid-ul-Fitr with Kashmiri refugees to express solidarity with them.

"The PM also visited the LoC to pay tribute to the sacrifices rendered by the Armed Forces of Pakistan", he said, adding that the purpose of celebrating Eid with the Armed Forces of Pakistan was to send a message to the brave armed forces on the LoC that the Kashmiri nation stands by them.

He praised the armed forces for their unprecedented role in safeguarding the country's sovereignty.

Referring to handing over of the dead body of a child to his heirs in the IIOJ&K, the spokesman said the AJK Prime Minister took timely notice of the issue and requested the army to do the needful but the Indian authorities refused to receive the dead body.

Dr. Irfan Ashraf said that the prime minister has also directed to install road safety on highways to prevent accidents. "Steps are also being taken to improve all major highways to boost tourism in the region", he said.

Moreover, the spokesman said that media briefing would be held fortnightly to provide an update about government's initiatives.

Responding to a query, he said, funds of AJK government have not been withheld by the Federal government.