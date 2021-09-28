AJK govt to encourage journalists vibrant role for Kashmir cause: Niazi

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the government would take all possible steps for the welfare of the journalist fraternity to ensure their more vibrant role to raise Kashmir issue both at home and abroad through the best of their high intellect and pen He was talking to a delegation of journalist forums led by the president of the forum Zahid Akbar Abbasi at Jammu and Kashmir house in the Federal metropolis on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said that the popularly elected PTI-led AJK government will respect every positive criticism and advice by the media and will take all possible steps to address the grievances of the journalists community.

He said the establishment of good governance in the state and liberation of occupied Kashmir will be the priorities of the government and added that all resources will be channelized for the development and prosperity of the people of the state.

He said the local bodies election will be held within a year to transfer power to the lower level to solve the problems of the common man.

Earlier, a delegation from Gharbi Bagh Dhirkot constituency called on the Prime Minister here on Tuesday and discussed with him the issues of their constituency.

Talking to the delegation, the Prime Minister said that efforts will be made to make the region a role model in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and added that we are all working together to advance the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He said that tourism would be developed in Azad Kashmir by improving its infrastructure and all highways in the region would be improved to boost tourism potentials in the state. He said he is fully aware of the plight of the people living on the Line of Control and assured that the problems of all the Constituencies adjoining the LoC will be resolved on a priority basis.

Talking to various other delegations, the Prime Minister assured that steps would be taken to solve the problems of Bagh constituencies on priority basis. Both the major roads of Dhirkot will be included in the tourism project and will give special attention for the development of Bagh. The delegation thanked the Prime Minister for taking special interest in the development of the Bagh .