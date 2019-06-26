AJK Govt. to establish Kashmir archive to document historical events

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Government will establish an archive to document historical events regarding Kashmir liberation struggle and save important documents for the information and awareness of new generation.

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan has issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of Kashmir liberation cell, a public sector organization to promote liberation movement, and to assess the performance of the body.

He also directed to establish special fund for rehabilitation of people affected by Indian firing and shelling in the areas near line of control (LOC) and financial assistance of families of martyrs and disables resulting Indian firing comprising donations of public representatives and officials.

Prime Minister suggested the officials of liberation cell to aware the new generation about historical perspective of Kashmir issue, UN resolutions and other aspects besides effective use of social media for exposing Indian atrocities in held Kashmir.