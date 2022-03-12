UrduPoint.com

AJK Govt To Establish Model Tourism Spot Along With Neelum River

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2022 | 01:01 PM

AJK govt to establish model tourism spot along with Neelum river

The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir would establish model tourism spot along with Neelum river to enhance the beautiful scenic view of capital city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir would establish model tourism spot along with Neelum river to enhance the beautiful scenic view of capital city.

An official source told APP here on Saturday, AJK Cabinet had decided to formulate an authority of tourism to exploit its rich tourism potential for the social economics development of the area.

He said that AJK government is investing million of rupees to uplift this sector, adding that a summery regarding the set up of new tourism authority would be presented in the next meeting of AJK cabinet for its approval.

To a question he said that tourism authority would establish its offices at district, tehsil and local level to promote this sector and generate the maximum revenue.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has a clear vision in this regard from day one. He wants Azad Kashmir to turn tourism into a key source of income for its people, particularly those inhabiting the areas with fascinating natural beauty," he said.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

Alia Bhatt poses with Ranbir Kapoor on screening o ..

Alia Bhatt poses with Ranbir Kapoor on screening of film Sharmaji Namkeen

22 minutes ago
 Challenges mount for World Cup 2026 co-hosts Mexic ..

Challenges mount for World Cup 2026 co-hosts Mexico

20 minutes ago
 Govt continuously bringing reforms: Shaukat Tarin

Govt continuously bringing reforms: Shaukat Tarin

20 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 32,800 new COVID-19 infections, 7 ..

Malaysia reports 32,800 new COVID-19 infections, 76 new deaths

29 minutes ago
 PTI to disclose 'no confidence strategy' on time: ..

PTI to disclose 'no confidence strategy' on time: Asad Umer

29 minutes ago
 U.S. stocks fall as Ukraine conflict roils markets ..

U.S. stocks fall as Ukraine conflict roils markets

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>