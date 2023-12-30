Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said on Saturday that a comprehensive policy would be evolved to promote the Kashmir cause effectively at the international level

MIRPUR (AJK) (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 30th Dec, 2023) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said on Saturday that a comprehensive policy would be evolved to promote the Kashmir cause effectively at the international level.

Talking to an overseas Kashmiri delegation that called on him at the Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis, the AJK premier said that the government would pursue the case of Kashmir at the global level through a joint and united platform along with Hurriyat representatives, leaders of all political parties of Azad Kashmir and representatives of the overseas Kashmiri community.

This common platform, he said, would represent the aspirations of the entire Kashmiri nation.

He said that his government would not only turn Azad Kashmir into a base camp in a true sense, but would also enable the Kashmiris to present their case before the world by themselves. He expressed optimism that his government would get full support from the government of Pakistan in this regard.

Anwar said that an effective campaign would be launched in the UK and other parts of the European countries to expose India's belligerence and barbarism. On this occasion, the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir appreciated the Kashmiri diaspora community's role in highlighting the plight of Kashmiris at the international level.

He said, "We should all fight for the rights of the people of the state while correcting the weaknesses and shortcomings of the past". Referring to the prevailing political and human rights situation in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, he said, India has broken all records of barbarism and brutality in Kashmir.

He said that India has been using its repressive state apparatus as well as its judiciary to suppress the legitimate political aspirations of the Kashmiri people." Sooner or later India will have to leave Kashmir. It cannot hold Kashmiris hostage for too long", he said, adding that India would have to fulfill its pledge to hold a referendum in the region by the UN resolutions.

The delegation was comprised of Lord Mayor of Manchester Councilor Yasmin Dar, Majid Khan, Sardar Muhammad Siddique Khan, Kanwal Hayat Kashmiri, Raja Nijabat and others. The visiting delegation assured the PM of its full support to project and promote the Kashmir cause both at the national and international levels.