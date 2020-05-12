UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Govt To Formulate Special Lockdown Policy For Last 10 Day Of Ramazan: AJK Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 09:24 PM

AJK govt to formulate special lockdown policy for last 10 day of Ramazan: AJK Prime Minister

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said that special policy was being formulated for the last ten days of the Holy month of Ramazan to ensure implementation of the recommended precautionary measures and other SOPs issued by the government

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said that special policy was being formulated for the last ten days of the Holy month of Ramazan to ensure implementation of the recommended precautionary measures and other SOPs issued by the government.

He was addressing a high-level meeting during his brief visit to the Kotli district in Mirpur division.

The Prime Minister said following the spread of COVID-19, the last ten days of the Ramazan were considered to be very crucial. He urged upon Ulema and masses to strictly adhered to the recommended precautionary measures by the government and health department of the state.

"Government would have no other choice but to further strict the ongoing lockdown if the precautionary measures were not taken by the general public. Transport would be completely banned and strict screening at entry points would be continued", the premier added.

He further said no gathering would be allowed in the markets and offices. "Administration and police must jointly evolve an effectively strategy to tackle the situation on Eid", he directed.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said due to timely measures and proactive approach, the situation of coronavirus pandemic was under control in the state.

He said his government took prudent, farsighted and timely decisions to halt the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

The Prime Minister announced that in first phase compensation would be paid to the drivers and conductors of public transport while lists of other affectees were also in completion process.

He also thanked to the political leadership of the state for backing government to deal with the crisis situation. "All steps were taken with the consultation of the stakeholders, which sets a great precedent for the entire country", Haider added.

Raja Farooq Haider told that special steps were being taken to minimize the sufferings of the overseas Kashmiris. "Random tests were important and must be done. Kotli Lab should have been functional", Haider said.

On this occasion, Minister Revenue Farooq Sikander and Deputy Commissioner Kotli Dr. Sardar Umer Azam briefed Prime Minister about the steps taken by the district administration to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider visited former President and Prime Minister Sarkar Sikander Hayyat Khan at his residence in Kotli to inquire about his health. Both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Umer Azam also briefed Prime Minister about the lockdown at Hollar Entry Point.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Visit Mirpur Kotli Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Market All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Highnoon Laboratories’ Corona Combat Clinic Init ..

19 minutes ago

UAE is capable of overcoming crises: Mansour bin Z ..

41 minutes ago

India poised for high-risk adventurism: AJK presid ..

2 hours ago

Huawei Delegation Calls on Federal Minister For In ..

2 hours ago

Global standards enable Dubai’s healthcare secto ..

2 hours ago

No Evidence of Possible Serious Coronavirus Mutati ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.