AJK govt to impose lock down in various parts of AJK

After rising of COVID-19 patients in various Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the government has decided to impose lock down in various parts to check spread of pandemic

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) After rising of COVID-19 patients in various Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the government has decided to impose lock down in various parts to check spread of pandemic.

A medical ward has been established in Central Mirpur Head Quarter Teaching Hospital fully equip will all the facilities under the supervision of meical superintendent Dr. Zahid Bashir.

An official of health department informed that secretary of health Azad Jammu has issued directives for hopitals including closure of all out door patients departments to remain close for two days a week, elective surgeries to be postponed for two weeks while emergency services would be continued in hosptial.

However, a separate desk in the emergency department would be established to deal with ill suspected cases of COVID-19, he said.