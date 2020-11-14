UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Govt To Impose Lock Down In Various Parts Of AJK

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 12:14 PM

AJK govt to impose lock down in various parts of AJK

After rising of COVID-19 patients in various Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the government has decided to impose lock down in various parts to check spread of pandemic

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) After rising of COVID-19 patients in various Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the government has decided to impose lock down in various parts to check spread of pandemic.

A medical ward has been established in Central Mirpur Head Quarter Teaching Hospital fully equip will all the facilities under the supervision of meical superintendent Dr. Zahid Bashir.

An official of health department informed that secretary of health Azad Jammu has issued directives for hopitals including closure of all out door patients departments to remain close for two days a week, elective surgeries to be postponed for two weeks while emergency services would be continued in hosptial.

However, a separate desk in the emergency department would be established to deal with ill suspected cases of COVID-19, he said.

Related Topics

Jammu Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government

Recent Stories

World urged to take cognizance of grim HR situatio ..

30 seconds ago

Nominal decline recorded in food items last week

33 seconds ago

Pakistan hopes for balanced approach from Biden to ..

8 minutes ago

Two more patients die of COVID at Nishtar Hospital ..

8 minutes ago

Woman, minor daughter saved from killing over land ..

8 minutes ago

India is building consortium of terrorists' organi ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.